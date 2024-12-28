Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Sachin Tendulkar accepts MCC's Honorary Cricket Membership

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the biggest ambassadors of the game of cricket. The "Master Blaster" has been honoured by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) for his "outstanding contribution to the game".

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 9:33 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 10:02 IST
Sachin Tendulkar.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar.

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar has accepted its invitation to become an honourary member of the reputed institution. The Melbourne Cricket Club is one of the most reputed clubs in the history of sports and manages the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) - one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.

"An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game," the MCC posted on 'X' to make the announcement.

Sachin is regarded as one of the most complete batters to have played the game. He made his international debut against Pakistan in a Test match in Karachi in November 1989 at the tender age of 16. The right-handed batter went on to play 199 more Tests in his 24-year-long career. Sachin finished Test cricket with 15921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries. He also claimed 46 Test scalps and was regarded as a player with a golden arm for his knack of breaking partnerships.

His farewell Test came against West Indies at his home ground Wankhede in Mumbai in November 2013. Tendulkar was also a prolific run-getter for India in ODI cricket as the "Master Blaster" aggregated 18426 in 463 games. He batted at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 centuries and 96 fifties. He made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Gujranwala on December 18, 1989, and his last ODI appearance also came against the arch-rivals on March 18, 2012.

Tendulkar played only a solitary T20I for India. It was played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg against South Africa on December 1, 2006. Having retired from the game, Tendulkar still plays in charity matches alongside the retired players of his generation.

