SA20 2025: Joe Root joins Paarl Royals; MI Cape Town offer record-breaking deal to Ben Stokes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricketers Joe Root and Ben Stokes during the net session in Leeds on July 4, 2024

Paarl Royals announced the signing of England veteran Joe Root for the SA20 2025 season on Friday, July 19. In another story, MI Cape Town are reportedly set to sign Ben Stokes for a record deal of £800,000 for the third edition of South Africa's premier T20 franchise league.

Both Root and Stokes are currently featuring in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies in Nottingham and have recently preferred red-ball cricket. Both English stars withdrew from the Indian Premier League 2024 season and were not part of the England squad for the recent T20 World Cup 2024.

More to follow...