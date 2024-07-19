Friday, July 19, 2024
     
SA20 2025: Joe Root joins Paarl Royals; MI Cape Town offer record-breaking deal to Ben Stokes

Both Joe Root and Ben Stokes missed the Indian Premier League 2024 season to focus on red-ball cricket but are set to return to T20 franchise leagues through the SA20 2025. Paarl Royals announce Joe Root's signing months before the start of the third edition of the tournament.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 21:31 IST
Ben Stokes and Joe Root in SA20 2024
Image Source : GETTY England cricketers Joe Root and Ben Stokes during the net session in Leeds on July 4, 2024

Paarl Royals announced the signing of England veteran Joe Root for the SA20 2025 season on Friday, July 19. In another story, MI Cape Town are reportedly set to sign Ben Stokes for a record deal of £800,000 for the third edition of South Africa's premier T20 franchise league.

Both Root and Stokes are currently featuring in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies in Nottingham and have recently preferred red-ball cricket. Both English stars withdrew from the Indian Premier League 2024 season and were not part of the England squad for the recent T20 World Cup 2024. 

More to follow...

