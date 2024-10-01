Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
  SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill among stars up for grabs with limited slots
SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill among stars up for grabs with limited slots

SA20 2025 auction Live updates: The six teams look to finalise their squads ahead of the third season of the SA20 with the auction on October 1. Around 200 players will be up for grabs, however, the slots are very limited. Follow for the updates on the auction.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 19:36 IST
SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Image Source : SA20 SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill among stars up for grabs with limited slots

SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Around 200 players will be up for grabs as teams gear up for the SA20 2025 auction in Cape Town. Cricketers like Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill and Shamar Joseph would be up for grabs as the six teams look to finalise their squads for the third season of the tournament. 

Paarl Royals enter the auction with the biggest purse of R11.950. Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have R2.845 with them while Durban Super Giants have the smallest purse of R2.350. Follow for all the updates on the SA20 auction.

 

Live updates :SA20 2025 auction Latest updates

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SA20 2025 auction live updates: Purse and slots remaining

    Durban's Super Giants | R2.35-million remaining | 1 open player slot | 1 open overseas player slot | 1 Rookie slot

    Joburg Super Kings | R3.925-million remaining | 3 open player slots | 2 open overseas player slots | 1 Rookie slot

    MI Cape Town | R8.275-million remaining | 3 open player slots | 1 open overseas player slot | 1 Rookie slot

    Paarl Royals | R11.950-million remaining | 1 open player slot | 1 open overseas player slot | 1 Rookie slot

    Pretoria Capitals | R4.575-million remaining | 3 open player slots | 3 open overseas player slots | 1 Rookie slot

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape | R2.845-million remaining | 2 open player slots | 2 open overseas player slots | 1 Rookie slot

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SA20 2025 auction live updates: Which players will be in auction!

    Around 200 players, including 115 South Africans are up for grabs. The major players include Shamar Joseph, Martin Guptill, Naseem Shah, and Josh Little among others. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi are the big local players that will go under the hammer.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SA20 2025 auction live updates: When are the auctions?

    The start of the auction time is not too far from now. The scheduled time is 7:45 PM IST.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SA20 2025 auction live updates: Time for Bidding war!

    It's time for the SA20 auction ahead of the third season of the tournament. Around 200 players, including 115 South Africans are shortlisted for the auction but only a handful of slots are remaining in the six teams. Who will make the cut in a star-studded line-up? Join us as we bring you the updates from the auctions.

