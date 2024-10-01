Live now SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill among stars up for grabs with limited slots SA20 2025 auction Live updates: The six teams look to finalise their squads ahead of the third season of the SA20 with the auction on October 1. Around 200 players will be up for grabs, however, the slots are very limited. Follow for the updates on the auction.

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill among stars up for grabs with limited slots SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Around 200 players will be up for grabs as teams gear up for the SA20 2025 auction in Cape Town. Cricketers like Naseem Shah, SA20 2025 auction Live updates: Around 200 players will be up for grabs as teams gear up for the SA20 2025 auction in Cape Town. Cricketers like Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill and Shamar Joseph would be up for grabs as the six teams look to finalise their squads for the third season of the tournament. Paarl Royals enter the auction with the biggest purse of R11.950. Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have R2.845 with them while Durban Super Giants have the smallest purse of R2.350. Follow for all the updates on the SA20 auction. Live updates :SA20 2025 auction Latest updates Auto Refresh Refresh SA20 2025 auction live updates: Purse and slots remaining Durban's Super Giants | R2.35-million remaining | 1 open player slot | 1 open overseas player slot | 1 Rookie slot Joburg Super Kings | R3.925-million remaining | 3 open player slots | 2 open overseas player slots | 1 Rookie slot MI Cape Town | R8.275-million remaining | 3 open player slots | 1 open overseas player slot | 1 Rookie slot Paarl Royals | R11.950-million remaining | 1 open player slot | 1 open overseas player slot | 1 Rookie slot Pretoria Capitals | R4.575-million remaining | 3 open player slots | 3 open overseas player slots | 1 Rookie slot Sunrisers Eastern Cape | R2.845-million remaining | 2 open player slots | 2 open overseas player slots | 1 Rookie slot

SA20 2025 auction live updates: Which players will be in auction! Around 200 players, including 115 South Africans are up for grabs. The major players include Shamar Joseph, Martin Guptill, Naseem Shah, and Josh Little among others. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi are the big local players that will go under the hammer.

SA20 2025 auction live updates: When are the auctions? The start of the auction time is not too far from now. The scheduled time is 7:45 PM IST.

Martin Guptill