SA Women vs ENG Women T20I series live streaming: When and where to watch contests in India?

SA Women vs ENG Women T20I series live streaming: T20 World Cup runners-up South Africa will be facing England women's team in an all-format series starting from November 24 onwards. The Heather Knight's team will be touring South Africa for three T20Is, as many ODIs and for a one-off Test in a tour that will conclude on December 18.

The upcoming series will be the first ones for both teams after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in October. The Proteas were the runners-up of the tournament for the second consecutive time, falling on the final hurdle yet again, this time to New Zealand.

England had failed to reach the knockouts after losing their final group stage game to West Indies and their dream to add on to a second T20 World title ended much earlier than they would have liked.

The upcoming series promises to be a step towards building on for the next World Cups and both the teams will look to put their best foot forward. Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the South Africa vs England Women's T20I series.

When will the South Africa vs England women's T20I series kick off?

The South Africa vs England series will kick off on November 24 at Buffalo Park in East London. The second and third T20Is will take place on November 27 and 30.

At what time will the South Africa vs England take place?

The first T20I will begin at 5:30 PM IST, while the second and third matches will be held at 9:30 PM IST on the respective dates.

What are the venues for the South Africa vs England T20I series?

The first T20I will be held at Buffalo Park in East London, followed by the second and third matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and SuperSport Park in Centurion, respectively.

How to watch the South Africa vs England T20I series in India?

One can watch the South Africa vs England T20I series in India at the Fancode app and website.

South Africa's T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.

England's T20I squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey