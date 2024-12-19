SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Pitch Report: How will surface at Newlands, Cape Town play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team

The second ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and Pakistan will be played today at Newlands in Cape Town. After losing the opener, the home team must win this clash. They could only post 239 runs on the board, with Pakistan spinners strangling them to pick seven out of nine wickets to fall. On the other hand, it is a golden chance for Pakistan to register their second consecutive ODI series victory away from home, a rare feat for them in the format's history.

Salman Ali Agha was the hero of the opening game of the series as he picked up four wickets for just 32 runs in his eight overs and then rescued Pakistan from 60/4 to notch up an unbeaten 82 off 90 deliveries in the nervy run-chase. Saim Ayub also did well to smash a century opening the innings as he and Agha added 141 runs for the fifth wicket to help them take the lead.

As for South Africa, they will be delighted with Heinrich Klaasen returning to form. But their top five batters got out to part-time spinners Salman and Ayub in the first ODI and that will worry them a lot. The specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed picked only two wickets down the order which leaves the Proteas to think about their approach to face spin bowling.

Newlands, Cape Town Pitch Report

Newlands is a historic venue and has hosted 47 ODIs so far. The venue has witnessed history on multiple occasions even as the highest total here is 367 by South Africa against Sri Lanka. 259 is the highest chase here and it is only advisable for teams winning the toss to bat first.

Newlands, Cape Town - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 47

Matches won batting first - 30

Matches won bowling first - 16

Average 1st inns score - 233

Highest total - 367 by SA vs SL

Highest chase - 259 by SA vs ENG

Squads

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem