SA vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs Pakistan match in Durban

South Africa will be up against Pakistan in the first T20I of three-match series in Durban on Tuesday, December 10

Only three players may be common and out of those only one in the playing XI but that doesn't change the fact that South Africa after finishing the Test series against Sri Lanka, will be quick into their work in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan, a little over 36 hours later. With the Champions Trophy approaching and the World Test Championship final being the talk of the town, the T20 series might not hold much significance but both teams have a point to prove in their respective capacity.

South Africa lost to India 3-1 last month while Pakistan with their full-strength side lost to Australia 3-0. Pakistan had their high-profile names rested for the Zimbabwe T20Is but since the likes of Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan are back, the visitors will be keen to get the ball rolling first up. South Africa being without a few of their first-choice players, should provide another opportunity for Pakistan to have an early crack at the Proteas, however, the 2022 T20 World Cup finalists will have to get over their slow starts issue.

That very problem hurt them in the T20 World Cup 2024 and recently in the Australia series as well. Saim Ayub has done well recently in Tests and ODIs but needs to get up to speed in his favourite format and the Babar-Rizwan deadlock has to break at some point. South Africa have the likes of Anrich Nortje, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi return as well and the trio has an opportunity to prove themselves that they still belong at this level, despite the contracts topic.

My Dream11 team for SA vs PAK 1st T20I

Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), David Miller, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf (c), Saim Ayub, Tabraiz Shamsi

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf