Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SA vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs Pakistan match in Durban

SA vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs Pakistan match in Durban

South Africa bereft of a few of their first-choice players, will be up against Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series in Durban on Tuesday, December 10. Pakistan have their high-profile names return after skipping the Zimbabwe T20Is and will be keen to topple the Proteas.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 10:03 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 10:18 IST
South Africa will be up against Pakistan in the first T20I
Image Source : GETTY South Africa will be up against Pakistan in the first T20I of three-match series in Durban on Tuesday, December 10

Only three players may be common and out of those only one in the playing XI but that doesn't change the fact that South Africa after finishing the Test series against Sri Lanka, will be quick into their work in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan, a little over 36 hours later. With the Champions Trophy approaching and the World Test Championship final being the talk of the town, the T20 series might not hold much significance but both teams have a point to prove in their respective capacity.

South Africa lost to India 3-1 last month while Pakistan with their full-strength side lost to Australia 3-0. Pakistan had their high-profile names rested for the Zimbabwe T20Is but since the likes of Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan are back, the visitors will be keen to get the ball rolling first up. South Africa being without a few of their first-choice players, should provide another opportunity for Pakistan to have an early crack at the Proteas, however, the 2022 T20 World Cup finalists will have to get over their slow starts issue.

That very problem hurt them in the T20 World Cup 2024 and recently in the Australia series as well. Saim Ayub has done well recently in Tests and ODIs but needs to get up to speed in his favourite format and the Babar-Rizwan deadlock has to break at some point. South Africa have the likes of Anrich Nortje, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi return as well and the trio has an opportunity to prove themselves that they still belong at this level, despite the contracts topic.

My Dream11 team for SA vs PAK 1st T20I

Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), David Miller, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf (c), Saim Ayub, Tabraiz Shamsi

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Related Stories
SA vs PAK T20I series: From squads, live telecast, to schedule, here is all you need to know

SA vs PAK T20I series: From squads, live telecast, to schedule, here is all you need to know

Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach through 2025 after contract extension

Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach through 2025 after contract extension

India TV Sports Wrap on December 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement