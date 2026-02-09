SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Proteas hope for positive start to World Cup campaign SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: The stage is set for game 9 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. 2024's finalists, South Africa are all set to lock horns with Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

South Africa and Canada face off in game 9 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The toss was won by Canada, and the side elected to bowl first. Letting South Africa bat first on such a pitch could invite trouble, but the Canadians are backing themselves to give them good competition. It could prove to be an interesting game if Canada manages to limit the Proteas within 150-160; it could be anyone's game from there. However, with the kind of form that South Africa has been in, and being the finalists of the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Aiden Markram-led side will have come into the tournament with something to prove, and they will aim to get off to the best of starts here.

The two sides lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it is interesting to note that this will be the very first T20I encounter between the two sides. It is worth noting that this is Canada's second campaign in the T20 World Cup; they also participated in 2024. Furthermore, as for their performances against South Africa, the two sides once faced off in the 2003 World Cup, where the Proteas managed to register a comprehensive victory. Kicking off their campaigns, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top as the sides lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.