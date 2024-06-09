SA vs BAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in New York play for South Africa vs Bangladesh?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

SA vs BAN pitch report: South Africa will target their third successive win when they meet charged-up Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Monday, June 10. Both teams remain unbeaten in the ninth edition of the tournament and will look for two more points to boost their Super 8 chances.

South Africa recorded two thrilling wins in their opening two matches to take an early lead in the Group D table. The Proteas bowlers have been excellent in the tournament as they bowled out Sri Lanka to 77 and the Netherlands to 103 but batters struggled in both chases.

On the other hand, Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with an impressive win over rivals Sri Lanka and now hope for a Super 8 spot. Najmut Shanto's side have lost all of their eight T20I encounters against South Africa, including a 104-run defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Pitch Report

All four drop-in pitches at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are proving helpful for the bowlers in this tournament. The surface remains fresh after first four matches at this venue as pace bowlers continue to dominate in low-score matches so far. South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 77 and Netherlands to 103 in their two games here and then struggled while chasing the totals. Fans can expect another low-score game on Monday.

New York venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 4

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 103

Average second innings score: 102

Highest total scored: 137/7 by Canada vs Ireland

Highest score chased: 106/6 by South Africa vs Netherlands

Lowest total recorded: 77/10 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 137/7 by Canada vs Ireland

SA vs BAN probable playing XIs:

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.