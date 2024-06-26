SA vs AFG Pitch Report - T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in Trinidad play for 1st semifinal?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Afghanistan cricket team

South Africa and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. Both teams have played some excellent cricket so far and deserve to be in the knockouts. South Africa are on a seven-match winning streak right now, their longest in the shortest format while Afghanistan have stormed into the semis with wins over Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outings.

It is certainly going to be an exciting encounter in Trinidad as both teams have not played in the final of the T20 World Cup ever. Moreover, this is the first time Afghanistan have made it to the knockouts while the Proteas are also in the last four after 10 years in the format.

Aiden Markram and his men will be tested especially with the bat as the surface is generally on the slower side in Trinidad and irrespective of the conditions, the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad will come hard at them. As for the Afghans, South Africa's pace battery will test them to the hilt and it is going to be a fascinating battle.

Brian Lara cricket stadium Pitch Report

Afghanistan have the advantage of playing one of their group games in Trinidad. They played Papua New Guinea at this venue and skittled them for 95 runs before chasing down the target in 15.1 overs. West Indies defended 149 against New Zealand at this venue earlier in the tournament. All these numbers point towards a slow surface on the offer and given Afghanistan's spin trio, the Asian side might have a slight upper hand.

SA vs AFG Trinidad Pitch Report - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 11

Teams won batting first - 4

Teams won bowling first - 7

Average first inns score - 135

Highest total recorded - 267 by ENG vs WI

Lowest total defended - 149 by WI vs NZ

Squads

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq

South Africa - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman