Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi-final: South Africa all over Afghanistan like a rash, six down now
Live now

SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi-final: South Africa all over Afghanistan like a rash, six down now

South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1 Live: South Africa find Afghanistan in their way towards their maiden final in ICC World Cups, in what could probably be their best chance to get their hands on the trophy. On the other hand, Afghanistan could be a dangerous proposition.

Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2024 6:31 IST
SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Score and Updates
Image Source : ICC/GETTY/INDIA TV SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Score and Updates

SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi-final: South Africa all over Afghanistan like a rash, six down now

South Africa vs Afghanistan, Semi-Final 1 Live Updates: South Africa have played like South Africa but it has still felt like an un-South Africa behaviour given how the campaign has gone so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas have been the only other unbeaten team in the competition aside from India and would have to stay that way to get their hands on the elusive silverware in what many have called could be their best chance to go all the way. Then there is Afghanistan, with nothing to lose and daring to dream. As their coach Jonathan Trott admitted, it is an uncharted territory for the Afghan side and the giant-killers have played like a champion team so far and would need a similar effort to get through to their maiden final. Follow live updates of the SA vs AFG semi-final live from the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Live Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 27, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SA vs AFG Live Score: Jansen strikes again, Afghanistan two down

    After being wayward for a few deliveries, bowling wide and getting hit for a boundary, Jansen struck back with a delivery top of the off-stumpa nd Gulbadin Naib's feet went nowhere. South Africa are two down early for just 20.

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SA vs AFG Live Score: Top start from Jansen, Gurbaz gone

    It wasn't a great delivery from Marco Jansen, full outside the off-stump but just had enough shape outside that it took Gurbaz's outside edge straight into the hands of the slip fielder and South Africa have a big breakthrough early on in the innings.

     

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Afghanistan make no changes as well

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa go unchanged

    Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Afghanistan win the toss, opt to bat

    Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first saying that it was a fresh wicket and going with the bat out there was the best option for them, as they have in the last few games which they have won.

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SA vs AFG pitch report - a fresh wicket in Trinidad for the semi-final

    63m square boundaries on either side and a 75m straight boundary for the centre wicket, a fresh one for the big game. There will be help for the seamers as well as spin bowlers. Even though 38 out of 51 wickets have been taken by the seamers, the nature of the surfaces in Tarouba has been slow and it might be the case once again. It is a bat first wicket and 140-150 could be a good score.

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz's injury - a big question

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz was clenching his hamstring as he walked off in pain and was limping while Afghanistan celebrated their semi-final qualification. There has been no clarity on his fitness but if the opening batter misses the semi-final, it might be a body blow for the Afghans, as the destructive opener has been the leading run-getter in the tournament and his absence at the top brings South Africa early into the game.

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Luck has favoured South Africa in 2024 but will it stay with them in knockouts?

    Knockouts have been South Africa's Achilles Heel, especially in the ICC World Cups where the Proteas have stumbled as many as seven times in the semis, twice in the T20 version and five times in the ODI World Cup. Hence, the tag of chokers. The 2024 edition has been anything but that for the Proteas with the Aiden Markram side prevailing in at least four close games. However, the lack of a complete performance from South Africa keeps Afghanistan in good stead.

  • Jun 27, 2024 6:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa vs Afghanistan, a clash of not-so titans

    South Africa vs Afghanistan might have looked like a mismatch before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but the way the Proteas have played, sneaking across the line in at least four matches, but still staying unbeaten. The run Rashid Khan and Co has had, the latter are very capable of toppling the South Africans, especially on a surface in Tarouba, Trinidad which they have played on and one that might suit their attack.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement