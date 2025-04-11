Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after being ruled out of IPL 2025, says 'we have been struggling...' Ruturaj Gaikwad got hit on his elbow on March 30 by a delivery from Tushar Deshpande during the match against the Rajasthan Royals. He played two more games after that blow, but subsequent scans showed hairline fracture to his elbow that ruled him out of IPL 2025.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will miss their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He fractured his elbow after being hit by Tushar Deshpande on March 30 during the match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, Ruturaj is upbeat about the CSK's chance with a 'young wicketkeeper' MS Dhoni back to leading the team.

But it doesn't seem easy as CSK have lost their last four matches after starting their campaign on a high, with a win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their opening game. Ruturaj is hopeful that things will change soon for CSK and has urged the fans to support the team. He has also revealed that he will be with the team during the season and cheer for them from the dugout.

"Hello everyone, Ruturaj this side. Really gutted to be missing future part of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. But, thank you for your support until now. Yes, we have been struggling a while, you know now that a young wicketkeeper leading the team, hopefully, things will change. I am gonna be there with the team, really support them.

"Definitely would have loved to take this team out of this situation, but you know some things are not controllable. As I said, definitely looking forward to support the team from the dug-out and hopefully, we have a great season ahead. Thank you," Ruturaj said in a video posted by CSK on its X handle.

Ruturaj, the captain, has been replaced with MS Dhoni but it will be tough for CSK to replace Ruturaj, the batter. They are already struggling this season and the captain's absence will leave a big hole in their batting line-up. Rahul Tripathi seems to be the favourite to replace Gaikwad at the moment but things might get tricky if the former continues to fail.