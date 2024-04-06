Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
  RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals take on inconsistent Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: High-flying Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians in their last game and registered their third straight win of the season while Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggle with three defeats in their four games in 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Updated on: April 06, 2024 18:19 IST
Rajasthan Royals are set to host struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening. 

Sanju Samson-led Royals are entering this game with three wins in their opening three matches. Royals defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their last game at Wankhede Stadium and are currently placed in the second position in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling for momentum in the IPL 2023 with three defeats in their first four games. They defeated Punjab Kings in their second game but are entering today's crucial match with two heavy defeats. So, stay tuned for live score and match updates here.

  • Apr 06, 2024 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IPL 2024 points table ahead of RR vs RCB clash

    Teams M W L D Points NRR
    KKR 3 3 0 0 6 2.518
    RR 3 3 0 0 6 1.249
    CSK 4 2 2 0 4 0.517
    LSG 3 2 1 0 4 0.483
    SRH 4 2 2 0 4 0.409
    PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 -0.220
    GT 4 2 2 0 4 -0.580
    RCB 4 1 3 0 2 -0.876
    DC 4 1 3 0 2 -1.347
    MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423
  • Apr 06, 2024 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR Squad

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma.

  • Apr 06, 2024 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB Squad

    Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.

  • Apr 06, 2024 5:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB kick-off at 7:30 PM

  • Apr 06, 2024 5:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the crucial Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game in the IPL 2024 today.

    In-form Rajasthan Royals are hosting struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the 19th match of the 2024 season.

    Match Details

    Match: IPL 2024 19th T20 match

    Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

    Date and Time: Saturday, April 6, kick-off at 7:30 PM, toss at 7:00 PM

    Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network ((TV) and JioCinema website and application

