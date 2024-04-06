RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals take on inconsistent Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match updates and scorecard

Rajasthan Royals are set to host struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening.

Sanju Samson-led Royals are entering this game with three wins in their opening three matches. Royals defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their last game at Wankhede Stadium and are currently placed in the second position in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling for momentum in the IPL 2023 with three defeats in their first four games. They defeated Punjab Kings in their second game but are entering today's crucial match with two heavy defeats. So, stay tuned for live score and match updates here.