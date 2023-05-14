RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Royal Challengers battle with Royals in crucial game in Rajasthan

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Royal Challengers battle with Royals in crucial game in RajasthanRR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 60th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It's a crucial encounter for both the teams as two important points are up for grabs in the contest. A win will keep their playoff hopes very much alive but a loss will result in their fates falling out of their hands. RR are on 5th place in the points table and RCB are at 7th.