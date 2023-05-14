RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Royal Challengers battle with Royals in crucial game in Rajasthan

Sunday, May 14, 2023
     
RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2023 14:18 IST
RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 60th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It's a crucial encounter for both the teams as two important points are up for grabs in the contest. A win will keep their playoff hopes very much alive but a loss will result in their fates falling out of their hands. RR are on 5th place in the points table and RCB are at 7th.

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Latest Updates

  • May 14, 2023 2:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What is at line?

    Both RR and RCB are in a must-win territory as far as reaching the 16-point margin is considered. RR are on 5th place in the points table with 12 points in 12 outings, while RCB are at 7th with 10 from 11 games. A win will take RR on third spot in the standings, while RCB might scale a place or stay where they are currently placed at if they win.

  • May 14, 2023 2:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch report

    The pitch at the venue generally suits the batters. Average first innings score here from 50 IPL games is 159. This season, there have four games held here and all were evening games. There have been scores of 154, 202, 118, and 214 in the tournament here. 

  • May 14, 2023 1:51 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Team squads

    RR's squad:
    Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht

    RCB's squad:

    Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

  • May 14, 2023 1:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Battle of Royals in Jaipur

    Hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the live coverage of match number 60 in IPL 2023. It's the battle of Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in  Jaipur as Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial match. This is a must-win affair for both the sides to keep their hopes alive of getting 16 points and a probable top four finish in the tournament. Sanju Samson's RR will hope to keep their form from the previous game alive, while Faf du Plessis men look to return to the winnings ways. This is a very important match for both. So sit back at your comfort, as I Varun Malik, take you across this game

