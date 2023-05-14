RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score: Royal Challengers battle with Royals in crucial game in Rajasthan

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the live coverage of match number 60 in IPL 2023. It's the battle of Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial match. This is a must-win affair for both the sides to keep their hopes alive of getting 16 points and a probable top four finish in the tournament. Sanju Samson's RR will hope to keep their form from the previous game alive, while Faf du Plessis men look to return to the winnings ways. This is a very important match for both. So sit back at your comfort, as I Varun Malik, take you across this game