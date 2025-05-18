RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match Punjab Kings missed out on a couple of points in the abandoned Dharamsala clash against the Delhi Capitals last week, but will be keen to get them against the Rajasthan Royals in their adopted home ground in Jaipur for the remainder of the 2025 edition of the IPL.

Jaipur:

Punjab Kings will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, which will now be an adopted home ground for the Kings for the remainder of the season. The unavoidable circumstances led to the Dharamsala game being stopped midway last week against the Delhi Capitals. Since both teams are in contention to advance through to the playoffs, a win in that game would have had Punjab Kings get a Q against their name. A win on Sunday against the Royals wouldn't result in qualification but 17 points will bring them on level with RCB and agonisingly close to the top four spot.

The Kings will miss their overseas trio of Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Hardie at least for the clash; however, they will have their Aussie import through PSL, Mitch Owen, available for the rest of the tournament. With no Glenn Maxwell or Inglis or Stoinis, Owen will start for the Kings on Sunday, probably at No 3, while Xavier Bartlett will be their fourth overseas choice for the clash with Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai being the other two starters.

The Royals, on the other hand, will be without their fast-bowling duo of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, who decided against returning but might have the 19-year-old South African prodigy in Lhuan-dre Pretorius making his IPL debut. Sanju Samson, the regular skipper for the Rajasthan Royals, will be back for the last couple of games after having missed a major part of the tournament, firstly due to a finger injury and then a side strain.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 59, RR vs PBKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitch Owen, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson

Probable Playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande/Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Mitch Owen, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett