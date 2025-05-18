RR vs PBKS: BBL sensation Mitch Owen makes his IPL debut for Punjab Kings; Sanju Samson returns for Royals Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in scorching Jaipur on Sunday, May 18, against the Rajasthan Royals. Punjab Kings need to win two out of their remaining three games to make it through to the playoffs.

Jaipur: Punjab Kings handed a debut to the Big Bash League (BBL) sensation Mitch Owen in scorching Jaipur after winning the toss against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 18. Owen, who slammed a 39-ball century for the Hobart Hurricanes in the final of BBL 14 while chasing a massive score, has become an apple of the eye on the franchise circuit getting gigs in the SA20, PSL and now finally in the IPL. Owen had replaced Glenn Maxwell in the Punjab Kings' squad, but was to join after completing his formatlies in the PSL with Peshawar Zalmi. Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan