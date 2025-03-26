RR vs KKR H2H record: Check head-to-head stats ahead of IPL 2025 clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders look for their first points after opening their campaigns with losses in the Indian Premier League 2025. KKR lost the IPL 2025 opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while RR suffered a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both RR and KKR lost their respective opening fixtures and are in search of their first points.

Knight Riders lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener, while RR faced the brunt of Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting might in a high-scoring game.

KKR were bossing the things batting first until they lost steam in the middle and ended up on a pretty under-par total of 174. They could not contain the RCB batting fire as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt snatched the game away to setup a seven-wicket win.

RR were punished in the bowling department as Sunrisers' batters turned on a carnage. Ishan Kishan's blistering hundred helped SRH post the second-biggest total in the Indian Premier League history - 286/6. RR fought but ended up way too short on 242. Both teams now look to bounce back to open their account in the tournament.

Ahead of their clash, here is the head-to-head record of RR and KKR in IPL.

Nothing separates RR and KKR in H2H clashes

Notably, nothing separates RR and KKR in the head-to-head clashes. They have faced each other 30 times in the Indian cash-rich league with 14 wins for both of them. Two matches between RR and KKR ended in no-result.

RR have not lost to KKR in the past two seasons. They have won two of the three matches with one getting abandoned.

RR vs KKR H2H records:

Matches Played: 30

Matches won by RR: 14

Matches won by KKR: 14

No result: 2

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi