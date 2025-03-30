RR vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati play for IPL 2025 clash? Rajasthan Royals will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in their second and final game in Guwahati. Following a couple of losses, Rajasthan will be keen not to let the scoreline go 0-3 as it might result in desperation kicking in for the inaugural champions.

Rajasthan Royals will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati as both the former champions aim to lift their campaigns, coming off a loss from their respective previous games. The Royals having played a game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, will hope to use their experience through and put out a better performance and end the Guwahati leg on high while the Super Kings, might not mind a slower surface after Chepauk dished out a really good wicket for batting and RCB bleed them out of the game.

The Super Kings' batting approach and combination came under scrutiny after the second game and might mull bringing in someone like Devon Conway, who knows how to score and negotiate on slower surfaces while looking at a veteran in Vijay Shankar, who did well with the bat for the Titans last year. The Royals, on the other hand, will not have captain Sanju Samson and the local boy Riyan Parag will be desperate to showcase his skills one final time in Assam in the season.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

This will be the sixth encounter in the IPL at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. One was washed out last year but the conditions changed dramatically at the venue from 2023 to 2024 with the first-innings scores dropping by almost fifty. The matches that took place in 2023 had 197 and 194 as their first innings scores, with one being chased and the other being defended. However, since last year, the scores have come down with 144 being scored by the Royals batting first.

The wicket has stayed similar for the new edition as well and if the wicket stays close to what was on offer in the KKR game, the spin trio of the Chennai Super Kings will relish the opportunity of playing in Guwahati. Noor Ahmad has been a great addition to the CSK squad and the tourists will hope that the other bowlers can come to the party.

The ball skidded through under the lights. It is going to be a similar wicket and hence, expect the captain winning the toss to field first and try and stop the opposition to a middling score.