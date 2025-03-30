RR vs CSK IPL H2H record: Check head-to-head stats between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals are looking for their first win of IPL 2025 after losing their first two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings suffered a big loss in their second game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after beating Mumbai Indians.

Winless Rajasthan Royals face hot and cold Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. The Royals have began their season with losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders and are looking for their first points. Meanwhile, CSK, who won their opener against rivals Mumbai Indians, suffered a drubbing at home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rajasthan will be playing their last game of the season at their second home in Guwahati, the stand-in captain Riyan Parag's home before they shift their home base to their actual home in Jaipur.

CSK are on the road for the first time this season after playing two games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Their loss in the second match was their first-ever loss to RCB at home since 2008. CSK will be looking to course-correct that and return to the winning ways in Guwahati.

RR vs CSK H2H record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have locked horns 29 times in the Indian cash-rich league with CSK having an upper hand of 16-13, which included their most recent win in 2024 at home. This fixture at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be the first one between RR and CSK.

Matches Played: 29

Matches RR won: 13

Matches CSK won: 16

No result: 0

Tied games: 0

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavansh