RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match Rajasthan Royals have suffered a couple of losses at the start of their IPL 2025 campaign and would aim to end the Guwahati leg on a high against Chennai Super Kings, who looked like a dilapidated version of a franchise that has won five titles.

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are sailing in a similar boat as far as the 2025 edition of the IPL is concerned having been off to a poor start. The Royals haven't been able to put out the best team on the park and their bowling has struggled in both the games so far, resulting in two defeats in as many games. The Men in Pink are missing their captain Sanju Samson on the field while Riyan Parag hasn't been able to deliver leading the side, whose main bowlers are going for a lot of runs.

The Super Kings are coming off a colossal defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home with their batters and batting approach coming under scrutiny. CSK's combination of an overseas all-rounder and a couple of Indian batters in the top four hasn't worked yet with poor form. Even though Guwahati's slow wicket might suit them, if CSK opt to go with the same team, Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran will have their litmus test against the Royals, who will be baying for blood after two back-to-back losses.

The Super Kings also struggled with their bowling and fielding, dropping as many as four catches. It is not the safest fielding sides but if CSK can utilise the slow Guwahati surface to their advantage with three spinners, they will be able to get the job done. The Royals need their top international bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer to bowl well and challenge CSK's batting unit, which is not in the best of shapes currently.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 11, RR vs CSK

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Noor Ahmad (vc), Khaleel Ahmed, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Probable Playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga/Fazalhaq Farooqi

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana