RR vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Image Source : IPLT20.COM A look at injury updates, head-to-head and stats of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings ahead of RR vs CSK match in IPL 2021.

Former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already booked their play-off spot but are yet to guarantee themselves a top-two finish as they take on Rajasthan Royals in match 47 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Rajasthan is currently placed seventh in the table, with four wins from 11 matches and has eight points. A win would keep it in contention for the playoffs, while a loss would severely dent its chances, as it is coming off a defeat to third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

And as the two sides with contrasting fortunes in this tournament meet on Saturday, let's take a look at their squads and head to head stats:

Squads

Playing their 12th game of the season, CSK has no injury concerns as per the latest reports and will have the entire squad at their disposal they had from the beginning of the season.

Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

RR, to their advantage, have no injury concerns as well after the side had to make extensive changes in the squad in overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips

Head to Head

Matches Played 24

CSK won 15

RR won 9

No Result 0