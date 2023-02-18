RR Schedule for IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, timings, venues and dates

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2023 Campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2. Led by Sanju Samson, RR, once again, would start with the hopes and dream of winning the title in the 16th edition of the tournament.

In the previous edition of the league, the team finished at the runners-up after losing the final to Gujarat Titans. Before the action begins this season, here is RR's complete schedule.

IPL 2023: RR's Schedule

April 2, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 5, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)

April 8, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)

April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

April 16, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 19, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 5, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

May 7, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

May 11, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30 PM IST)

May 19, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

Squad: Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

