Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Royal Challengers Bangalore inch closer towards Playoffs qualification as the beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore inch closer towards Playoffs qualification as the beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB have moved closer towards the Playoffs qualification as they have added 2 points to their tally

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2023 23:22 IST
Team RCB
Image Source : AP Team RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday. By registering the win, RCB have moved closer towards the Playoffs qualification as they have added 2 points to their tally and now have one more game to go. In the match, Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl, Coming to bat first, SRH players registered a score of 186/5 (20 overs). Sunrisers innings was powered by Heinrich Klaasen's century. In response, RCB batters chased the target in just 19.2 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News