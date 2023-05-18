Royal Challengers Bangalore inch closer towards Playoffs qualification as the beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday. By registering the win, RCB have moved closer towards the Playoffs qualification as they have added 2 points to their tally and now have one more game to go. In the match, Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl, Coming to bat first, SRH players registered a score of 186/5 (20 overs). Sunrisers innings was powered by Heinrich Klaasen's century. In response, RCB batters chased the target in just 19.2 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News