Rovman Powell smashes 107 meter monstrous hit to record longest six of T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

When it comes to hitting gigantic sixes, only a few can match the power-hitting skills of the West Indian players. The West Indies captain Rovman Powell proved it right once again as he smashed a 107-meter-long six over long-on against Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to record the longest six of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Powell's towering six came on the fourth delivery of the 11th over as he danced down the track to an off-spinning ball released by Frank Nsubuga and launched him over wide long-on. Powell, 30, stood still and admired the hit after getting it right out of the middle of his bat.

Watch Rovman Powell's monstrous six:

However, barring the six, Powell struggled to find momentum during the course of his innings. The right-handed batter played 18 balls during his stay at the crease but could only score 23 runs with the help of a four and the humongous six over long-on.

He was given a reprieve by the Uganda wicketkeeper Simon Ssesazi on the first ball of the 16th over when the latter missed a stumping opportunity. However, Powell failed to make the most out of it and perished a couple of balls later.

The Windies skipper played a lofted drive over the extra cover region in search of a boundary but failed to get enough elevation as Robinson Obuya leapt in the air to grab the catch. Powell's dismissal was expected to bring some relief Uganda's way but Andre Russell had other ideas.

The muscular allrounder played an exciting cameo of 30 off 17 deliveries and helped West Indies post 173 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Russell's knock comprised six fours and came at a strike rate of 176.47. Notably, Russell was the only West Indian player who made strokeplay seem really easy on a tough batting deck.