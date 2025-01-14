Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Rohit Sharma to play Ranji Trophy? India captain joins Mumbai training camp ahead of sixth round

Rohit Sharma has joined Mumbai's squad for their training sessions in the lead up to the second half of the Ranji Trophy season. The team is currently having a training camp at the Wankhede Stadium and and Rohit has linked up with them after consultation with head coach Omkar Salvi.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 12:33 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 12:33 IST
Rohit Sharma, Ranji Trophy
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has linked up with Mumbai's squad for their training sessions ahead of the second phase of the Ranji Trophy. The team is expected to train through the week at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their sixth-round fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. As for Rohit, he struggled right through the 2024-25 season in Test cricket mustering only 164 runs in 15 innings at a mediocre average of 10.9 with only a solitary fifty to his name.

He dropped himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney sparking speculations of his retirement. However, Rohit later clarified that he was going nowhere and would continue to play the format. Staying true to his talk, Rohit has shown keenness in training with the Mumbai team after consultation with head coach Omkar Salvi.

There is no confirmation if he will play in the Ranji Trophy in a bid to rediscover his form but there is a chance that he could be available for at least one of the remaining group fixtures. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is expected to announce the squad later this week for their upcoming clash against J&K.

With the Champions Trophy coming up in February, Rohit Sharma will be careful to not overburden himself with a lot of cricket, especially after a taxing tour of Australia. With India next playing Test cricket directly in June in England, there are question marks over Rohit's future in the longest format.

Meanwhile, Mumbai look set to make it to the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy. They are currently in third position in Group A with three wins in five matches, only a point behind second-placed Jammu and Kashmir. The second phase of red-ball domestic tournament is set to commence on January 23.

