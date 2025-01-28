Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal left out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game vs Meghalaya

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma (left) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (right)

Star cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal won’t feature in Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy game vs Meghalaya, slated to be played from January 30 to February 2. After back-to-back humiliating series defeats to New Zealand and Australia, BCCI officials made it compulsory for all the cricketers to feature in domestic cricket more regularly. Honouring the advisory, Rohit and Jaiswal played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in the last round of the Ranji Trophy.

However, they along with Shreyas Iyer have pulled out of the Meghalaya game to give themselves a break ahead of the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. The trio had a rough time with the bat in the last game as Mumbai suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat. The India captain scored 31 runs across both innings while Shreyas and Jaiswal made 28 and 30 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s form is a massive concern as the 37-year-old can lose his spot in the Test squad. He had a tough time against New Zealand and Australia and was even dropped from the playing XI in the Sydney Test. The Ranji game was a perfect opportunity for him to reestablish his authority in red-ball cricket but the Nagpur-born failed to deliver.

On the other hand, star India batter Virat Kohli, who didn’t take part in the last round of the Ranji Trophy is set to play for Delhi in the game against Railways. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also feature in Saurashtra’s upcoming match against Assam. He decided to continue playing and not take a break ahead of the England series, followed by the Champions Trophy.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy game vs Meghalaya:

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar