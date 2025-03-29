Rohit Sharma shares his thoughts on India's winning streak in ICC tournaments India skipper Rohit Sharma took centre stage and talked about the Indian team's dominance in ICC tournaments as of late, after the side won the recent T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 back-to-back.

There is no doubt that the Indian team has been one of the most dominant sides in world cricket as of late. Putting in exceptional performances in white-ball cricket, the Men in Blue have gone on to win the T20 World Cup 2024 and followed it up with a title triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

It is worth noting that the side has been very dominant in ICC tournaments, beginning from the ODI World Cup 2023. The side won every game in the tournament until they lost the final to Australia. Furthermore, they followed it up by going unbeaten in the T20 World Cup triumph and went unbeaten in the Champions Trophy 2025 as well.

Speaking of their dominance in ICC tournaments, India skipper Rohit Sharma took centre stage and talked about how crazy the Indian team’s run has been in the competition.

"Look at what this team has achieved in this big three tournaments. After playing the tournament like that and getting defeated only once, and that too in a final [2023 ODI World Cup]," Rohit said in an interview posted on Mumbai Indians’ YouTube channel.

"But imagine if we had won that as well to go undefeated in three ICC tournaments is crazy, never heard of, but I will take this, 23 wins in 24 games is unheard of. It looks very nice from the outside, but the team has gone through a lot of ups and downs,” he added.

Furthermore, Rohit talked about the semi-final loss in the T20 World Cup 2022, where England put in an exceptional performance and dominated India to eliminate them from the tournament.

“Thereafter [post-2022 T20WC loss], we made a lot of things clear with the players that this is what we expect from you, and this is how we want you to play. So there was a lot of clarity, a lot of conversations with the players to perform," he said.