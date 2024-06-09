Rohit Sharma scripts unique milestone after hitting Shaheen Afridi for six in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi during the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash in New York on June 9, 2024

Rohit Sharma got India off to a stunning start in the crucial game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday, June 9. Rohit and Virat Kohli opened an innings after being forced to bat first in a rain-hit game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian skipper scored two runs off the very first ball of the game bowled by Shaheen Afridi and then produced a. eye-catching picked-up six over deep midwicket on the third delivery to script a new milestone in T20I cricket.

Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to hit a six off Shaheen Afridi in the first over of a T20I match. Shaheen has established himself as one of the best bowlers with a new ball in the white-ball cricket and conceded a six in the first over for the first time in his 67 T20I innings. Notably, Rohit was the first batter to hit Shaheen Afridi for a six in the first over of ODIs.

Rohit also became the second-highest leading runscorer in T20 World Cup history after scoring two runs on the first ball of the match. With 1,017 runs in 39 T20 World Cup innings, Rohit surpassed the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene and is now only behind his teammate Virat Kohli's 1,146 runs in 27 innings.

Meanwhile, both Indian batting stalwarts Rohit and Virat are battling it out with Babar Azam for the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. Pakistan skipper broke Virat Kohli's long-standing record for most T20I runs after scoring the highest 44 runs off 43 balls against the United States of America in his last innings.

Most T20I runs