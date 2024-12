Follow us on Image Source : RITIKA SAJDEH/INSTAGRAM Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh has finally revealed the name of their newly-born son. Rohit and Ritika have named him Ahaan. Ritika made the announcement by sharing a story on Instagram.

She shared a beautiful picture of a personalized family ornament consisting of four figures, each labelled with their names - "Ro" for Rohit Sharma, "Rits" for Ritika Sajdeh, "Sammy" for their daughter Samaira and Ahaan for their new-born son.

