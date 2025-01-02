Rohit Sharma 'opts' to rest, Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Sydney Test vs Australia: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

India skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to rest in the fifth and final Test match against Australia in Sydney. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah, the designated vice-captain, is likely to lead India for the second time in the series having won the first Test in Perth by a huge margin of 295 runs.

According to a report in Indian Express, Rohit has informed coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar of his decision. For the unversed, India are 1-2 down in the ongoing series against Australia and must win the Sydney Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is still unclear whether Rohit will be considered for the WTC Final if India ends up qualifying or for the next series in England in the next WTC cycle.

Aa far as the playing XI is concerned, Shubman Gill is set to return after being shockingly left out in Melbourne while KL Rahul is expected to his preferred opening slot with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Another confirmed change in the line-up is most likely Prasidh Krishna replacing Akash Deep who is ruled out of the fifth Test with an injury.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was also under the scanner after his twin poor shots that cost India the Test in Melbourne. But he is set to retain his place according to the report.

Coming back to Rohit Sharma, there were speculations of him being left out of the playing XI after head coach Gautam Gambhir remained non-committal of the same. "Everything is fine with Rohit. We are going to have a look at the wicket and announce the playing XI tomorrow," Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference.

On the match eve as well, Rohit didn't train much apart from chatting with Bumrah and Gambhir. He made a brief appearance at the nets facing the side-arm bowlers and was also not a part of slip-catching practice with Nitish Reddy replacing him.