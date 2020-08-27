Image Source : BCCI.TV Wonderful group to be part of: Rohit Sharma on winning Khel Ratna after Sachin, Dhoni and Kohli

Team India's limited over vice-captain said that he is privileged to receive the Khel Ratna Award and thanked Sports Minister and BCCI for the acknowledgement and recommending his name.

BCCI on Thursday posted a video of Rohit Sharma on their Twitter account. "I am very happy and feel privileged to receive this honour. I promise to keep working hard. Fans are my support system & I am sure they will keep backing us: @ImRo45 on his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour," BCCI captioned the post.

“It feels great to be receiving the highest sporting honour. I am so, so happy and privileged to receive this award,” Rohit Sharma said in the video.

“I would like to thank the Sports Minister and the BCCI for acknowledging and recommending my name. I promise to keep working hard and continue to bring laurels to my country,” the batsman added.

Rohit further said it's wonderful to be part of the group which consists of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who have won the prestigious award earlier.

“It’s a wonderful group to be a part of - all these three names mentioned (Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) who have done wonders to our country and brought so much joy to the country. And joining this list is a great honour. I am very happy about it,” the opening batsman added.

“To be recognised for anything you do for your country is a big motivating factor and I will always strive to bring happiness and joy to our country.

“To my fans, my support system and my family - thank you very much. This would not have been possible without you. Keep supporting and keep getting behind the team. Thank you very much,” Rohit further said.

Rohit is currently in UAE for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, where he will lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

