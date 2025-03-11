Rohit Sharma 'not getting younger by day', ex-India star feels 'two years very long time' for WC 2027 Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he is not retiring from ODIs and has kept all his options open after leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title. Meanwhile, a former India player has given his views on whether Rohit can last till the ODI World Cup 2027 or not.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has kept his options open on his future after winning the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit brushed aside the retirement rumours, saying he is 'not going to retire from this format' after the Champions Trophy win.

In a recent interaction on JioHotstar, Rohit said that he is not looking too far and is keeping his options open. "It's very hard to say that right now," Rohit said.

"But I'm keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I'm playing. Right now, I'm playing really, really well, and I'm enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can't really say 2027 because it's too far, but I'm keeping all my options open," he said.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on whether Rohit Sharma can play in the ODI World Cup 2027 or not. "Before leaving, Rohit said he is not going anywhere and will continue playing ODI cricket. Fair play, sir. He will be playing the ODIs, which is a great thing. So will he play in the 2027 World Cup? I feel he can play as well, but there is no guarantee," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Based on what he said at the press conference, in my humble opinion, this does not guarantee anything because two years are left. Two years is a very long time. The gold will have to go through fire for two more years. You are pure gold already, but you are not getting younger by the day," he added.

Notably, he stated that Rohit and Virat Kohli will have to adapt well to play in the World Cup 2027. "When Rahul Dravid was asked why he was practicing more than he used to do when he was young, he replied that he was working more on fitness than practicing. So Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to adopt that kind of discipline for the next two years to play the 2027 World Cup," he said.