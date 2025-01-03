Rohit Sharma might retire from Test cricket after 'opting' to rest in Sydney, feels Ravi Shastri

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit Sharma might announce his retirement from Test cricket officially after the ongoing Test in Sydney. For the unversed, Rohit opted to rest from the fifth and final Test against Australia and Jasprit Bumrah took over captaincy from him. Though officially it's a rest, it is an open truth that Rohit's Test career is at a crossroads now.

He scored 31 runs in five innings in the ongoing series down under and there were already talks of his place in the team. Moreover, Rohit's name went missing from the team sheet of 15 members as well leaving the door open for speculation. Shastri opened up on Rohit's move to rest from Sydney Test stating it as a brave call but reckoned that the 37-year-old might pull the plug on his 67-match Test career.

"It still is a brave call for a captain to own up and say, I'm prepared to take the bench in this game'," Shastri said while commentating on Fox Sports during the first day's play in Sydney. "If there was a home season coming up, he might've thought of carrying on, but I think he might just pull the plug at the end of this Test. It's not that India don't have youngsters. There are very, very good players in the wings and it's time to build. Tough decisions, but there is a time for everything," the former India head coach added.

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is last year after winning the World Cup in Barbados and if he calls it quits from the longest format, the cricketer will remain the one-format player for the rest of his career. For now, Rohit is expected to lead India in ODIs in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in February.