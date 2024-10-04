Rohit Sharma launches new cricket academy in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma during the launch of his cricket academy in Rashin, Karjat.

Rohit Sharma launched his new cricket academy in Rashin, Karjat, in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Thursday and was received with a huge round of applause.

Rohit, who was accompanied by the Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar, also addressed the fans that had gathered at the momentous occasion.

The Team India captain has high hopes for the academy and expects that it will be able to serve as a breeding ground for the budding talent.

"We are starting our cricket academy here and I will hope that the next Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah will emerge from here," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Team India captain also revealed that he "felt alive again" after the title-winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and the Caribbean.

"For us, winning the World Cup was the biggest goal for 3-4 months that we had to win it. After winning the World Cup, I felt alive again," he said.

India to meet New Zealand at home in three-match Test series

India are slated to host New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting October 16. The Rohit Sharma-led side is on a high after defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match Test series on home soil.

While India have a fairly settled playing XI and also has players who are staking claim in the XI with power-packed performances in the domestic circuit.

Sarfaraz Khan is someone who is consistently pushing for selection in the playing XI. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 222 off 286 balls against Rest of India (ROI) in the ongoing Irani Cup to create more selection headaches ahead of the New Zealand series.

India are the favourites to win the series as they are in red-hot form whereas New Zealand have recently lost a two-match series against Sri Lanka.