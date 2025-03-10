'Rohit Sharma is one of the nicest people': Suryakumar Yadav shares post after India's Champions Trophy win After the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma has led India to back-to-back ICC titles. He guided India to an unbeaten T20 World Cup 2024 win before taking them to the Champions Trophy 2025 victory unscathed. T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has praised Rohit.

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav shared his feelings after India won the Champions Trophy 2025 by defeating New Zealand in the final by four wickets. Chasing a score of 253, the Men in Blue got over the line on the last ball of the penultimate over to bag their third Champions Trophy.

Suryakumar, who leads the T20I team but is not part of the ODI setup, took to his social media to praise the ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma for leading the Men in Blue to the ICC title win. "Our captain does it, again! Good things happen to good people, and Rohit Sharma is one of the nicest, most supportive and approachable people out there. Congratulations on adding another feather to your massively decorated hat, B-RO!" Suryakumar wrote on his social media post while sharing the pictures from the celebration.

Rohit was instrumental in leading the Men in Blue towards glory in the final. He slammed 76 from 83 balls in the 252-run chase and provided the much-needed early impetus needed to go behind the target. His aggressive approach in the first half of the innings helped the Indian team keep the required rate in control despite the Kiwis sensing a comeback on more than one occasion.

The Kiwis stormed back into the contest after sending India down to 122/3 from 105/0. Rohit's wicket opened the gates, however, the in-form middle order featuring Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ensured there was no panic in a big game like the final.

Speculations were rife over Rohit's future too. He has brushed aside the rumours of his retirement, saying, "I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread going forward" after the final.

He said that there is 'no future plan' and 'what is happening will keep happening' in the 50-over format. "Let's see. It is a great team achievement for the team to win two ICC trophies and to go undefeated is the icing on the cake. I have seen very few teams that have won two tournaments undefeated. For us, the most important thing was that we come here and prepared and played the opposition. We used the conditions well and won. Future plan... there's no future plan, whatever is happening will keep happening," he added after the final.