'Rohit Sharma has to make a call': Ravi Shastri feels India captain has to think about his future

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Virat Kohli has three to four years of cricket left in him but captain Rohit Sharma has to make a call on his future after the end of the Border-Gavaskar series.

Both Rohit's and Kohli's form with the bat has come under the scanner in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Rohit has made only 31 runs across five innings, while Kohli has made 67 in six innings, barring that 100 in Perth.

"Think Virat will play for some time. Forget the way he got out, or whatever. I think he'll play for another three or four years," Shastri told Star Sports.

As for Rohit, Shastri said that the India skipper needs to take a call. "As far as Rohit is concerned, it's a call. At the top of the order, just feel the footwork isn't the same. He's probably late at times in meeting the ball. So, it's his call at the end of the series," Shastri said on Kohli.

Meanwhile, Shastri also opened up on Rohit's batting technique and his lack of foot movement in recent times. "At times, we'e seen in the series that his front foot isn't really moving towards the ball as much as it should. There's a trigger movement, and then after that, the leg stays planted," he explained.

'If Rohit were not captain, he would not be in the team': Irfan Pathan

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that Rohit would not make it to the Playing XI had he not been the captain. "A player who has made about 20,000 runs -- yet the way Rohit is struggling now, it seems his form is not supporting him at all. What's happening now is that he is the captain, so he is playing. If he were not the captain, he might not be playing right now," Pathan said.

"You would have had a set team. KL Rahul would have been playing at the top. (Yashasvi Jaiswal would have been there. Shubman Gill would have been there.

"If we talk about reality, considering how he is struggling with the bat, there might not have been a place for him in the playing XI. But because he is the captain, and you want to win the next match to draw the series, he stays in the team," he added.