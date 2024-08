Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma has levelled Chris Gayle in the list of most sixes in ODIs. He is now at the joint-second position with 331 sixes to his name and only Shahid Afridi is ahead of him now with 351 maximums in the format. Rohit needed only two sixes to surpass Gayle but the former could only one on his way to 35 runs off 20 balls.

Most sixes in ODIs

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351 sixes

Rohit Sharma (India) - 331 sixes

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331 sixes

More to follow...