Rohit Sharma expresses disappointment after facing embarrassing defeat against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians suffered a loss by 55 runs in the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Defending a total of 207, GT restricted MI to 152 to clinch their second win of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. MI captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his disappointment after registering the huge-margin defeat.

Mumbai bowlers struggled in the death overs in previous two games. They conceded 70 runs in the last four overs of GT's innings. On the other hand, their bowlers went for 96 runs in the last five overs against Punjab Kings in the previous game.

"It's a little disappointing. We pretty much had control of the game till the last few overs when we went for too many runs. It's just about execution," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"We need to execute what's right, who are the batsmen, those kind of things. But in the end we didn't do that and gave too many runs. You've got to look at every team has very different strengths. We have a strong batting lineup to achieve the target.

"Today our batting couldn't get going. There's a lot of dew as well so if we had batted well then maybe we would have chased it. But we didn't start well and you don't do that when you are chasing 200-plus."

Winning skipper Hardik Pandya expressed that he always backs his instinct while leading the side.

"In captaincy I take the call in the moment rather than pre-planned. Captaincy is something where I just always bounce on my instinct. Me and Ashu Pa (coach Ashish Nehra) have a very similar mindset and 99 per cent of the times we back our calls and they are similar calls

