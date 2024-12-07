Rohit Sharma equals major unwanted record of captains after twin failure in Adelaide Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma was dismissed for six in the 2nd innings in Adelaide.

India captain Rohit Sharma's run of underwhelming scores in Test cricket continued as the right-handed batter bagged two single-digit scores in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Returning after having missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, Rohit could not impress in either of the two innings in the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

The Indian captain fell for six from 15 deliveries in the second innings in Adelaide with his opposite number Pat Cummins cleaning him up in the final session. Cummins got Rohit on a delivery that angled in from over the wicket before holding its line and beating the outside edge of the Indian skipper to hit the timbers. This was Rohit's second score in single digits in the ongoing Test after getting dismissed on three by Scott Boland in the first innings.

In that innings, Rohit's inside edge was beaten by a Boland inducker as his feet didn't move to play the ball. He was caught in the crease and dismissed LBW.

Rohit has now equalled a major unwanted record of captains with his twin failure in Adelaide. His single-digit dismissal in both the innings make it the third Test for Rohit where he has been dismissed in single digits in both innings in a calendar year.

Before him, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mominul Haque were the only captains with single-digit dismissals in both innings of a Test on three instances in a year. Jayasuriya bagged such scores in three Tests in 2001, while Mominul's dismissals came in 2022.

Coming to the India vs Australia 2nd Test, the visitors find themselves in major trouble at the end of the second day in Adelaide. They are at 128/5 and still trailing by 29 more runs to bring Australia to the chase. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy are unbeaten on 28 and 15 with the likes of Ravi Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to come.

India made 180 in the first innings with Nitish being the highest scorer at 42. Aussies replied way too strong and made 337 on the back of a sensational hundred from Travis Head.