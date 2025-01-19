Rohit Sharma determined to bring Champions Trophy to Wankhede, says 'we will try and do everything we can'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket legends during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Wankhede Stadium.

India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma is determined to bring another ICC silverware to the iconic Wankhede Stadium when he leads a 15-men squad for the 50-over Champions Trophy next month.

Rohit attended a special 50-year-anniversary event at the Wankhede Stadium alongside some legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Diana Edulji and Ravi Shastri. Rohit stated that the team will do everything it can to bring the Champions trophy to Wankhede.

“We will embark on another tournament. I am sure when we reach Dubai (the wishes) of 140 crore people will be behind us, we know that. We will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede,” he said.

He had stated that he wanted to bring the T20 World Cup at Wankhede as the Indian team did earlier in 2007. “When we returned from South Africa after winning the (T20) World Cup, I dreamt about winning another World Cup and bringing it here,” he said.

Rohit said that he realised the magnitude of the T20 World Cup 2024 win a day after the victory parade at Wankhede. “When I woke up the next day after the celebration here that’s when we realised,” Rohit said when asked at what point he truly realised India had won the World Cup.

“Because looking at what happened the previous day, when we did the parade with so many people on the roads watching the team, the next day I realised what we did was very, very special.”

“Winning the World Cup and celebrating it with your people is a different thing; you celebrate anyway with your players and teams but celebrating it with your people is a different feeling and I knew that will happen only once we are back in Mumbai,” he said.

The Indian team was stuck in a storm in Barbados after the 2024 World Cup win but the skipper stated that they were planning what to do after reaching India. “I remember, we were still in Barbados after winning the (T20) World Cup and we were stuck there due to a storm but planning was in process as to what we would do once we are back in India. It was planned that we would go to (New) Delhi (to meet the PM) but what after that?”

“No one knew what to do after that but I wanted that World Cup (trophy) should come here at Wankhede. Each of the recent World Cups which we have won in 2007 and 2011 have been celebrated at Wankhede and bringing (the trophy) of 2024 was also very important for us,” he said.