Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's historic captaincy record in ICC events after Champions Trophy win Rohit Sharma helped India win back-to-back ICC titles for the first-ever time after guiding them to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025. India defeated New Zealand in the tournament's final by chasing down 252 with four wickets in hand.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has shattered a historic record of former captain MS Dhoni in ICC events after leading the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy 2025 win in Dubai. Rohit clinched his second straight ICC title as captain as he backed the T20 World Cup 2024 crown with the Champions Trophy victory.

Rohit has an exceptional record as captain in ICC events. In the last three ICC events, Rohit has 23 wins in 24 matches as captain, with the only loss being the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia.

He has now shattered MS Dhoni's record for most consecutive match wins by an Indian captain in ICC events. The Champions Trophy final win against the Kiwis was Rohit's 13th straight win in ICC events, going past Dhoni's 12 back-to-back victories as skipper.

Rohit's victory run began in the T20 World Cup 2024, which India won unbeaten. The Men in Blue had bagged eight matches straight in that tournament, including the final against South Africa. Rohit has now led the Indian team to five straight wins in the Champions Trophy 2025 to take his tally to 13 back-to-back victories.

Dhoni's 12-victory run began in the T20 World Cup 2012 when they began two matches in the Super Eights before taking them to the Champions Trophy victory in 2013 with more wins. The Men in Blue then won five matches straight in the T20 World Cup 2014, which took Dhoni's tally to 12.

Most consecutive matches won by Indian skippers in ICC events:

1 - Rohit Sharma (13 matches)

2 - MS Dhoni (12 matches)

3 - Rohit Sharma (10 matches)

4 - Sourav Ganguly (8)

5 - MS Dhoni (7)

Rohit's 2023 heartbreak has been turned into ecstasy in the next two ICC events. He has helped India win back-to-back ICCC events, marking it the first occassion Team India has done so. India have now become the third-ever team to win back-to-back ICC titles in men's cricket. They won the T20 World Cup in 2024 after beating South Africa in the final. Some eight months later, they have now got their hands to the Champions Trophy, the next ICC event after the 20-over World Cup. India join the West Indies and Australia as the teams to have achieved this rare feat.