Rohit Sharma breaks Mahela Jayawardene's all-time record for fours in T20 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal game in Guyana on June 27, 2024

India and England enjoyed a balanced start to the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Thursday, June 27. Rain interrupted the play on various occasions after England invited India to bowl first at Providence Stadium.

Reece Topley gave the defending champions a sensational start with Virat Kohli's wicket and Jofra Archer dismissed Rishabh Pant in the last over of the powerplay. But India kept the battle on with in-form Rohit Sharma single-handedly boosting India past 100 with another fifty.

Rohit scored 57 runs off 39 balls with the help of two sixes and six fours before losing his wicket to Adil Rashid in the 14th over. After smashing his fifth four of the innings, Rohit surpassed the legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene to record the most fours in T20 World Cup history.

Jayawardene previously held the record for the last ten years with 111 fours in 31 T20 World Cup innings. India's Virat Kohli is also approaching Jayawardene's tally with 105 fours in 32 innings.

Most fours in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma - 113 fours in 43 innings Mahela Jayawardene - 111 fours in 31 innings Virat Kohli - 105 fours in 32 innings David Warner - 103 fours in 41 innings Tillakaratne Dilshan - 101 fours in 34 innings

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also became the first Indian and second after Chirs Gayle to record 50 or more sixes in tournament history. Gayle dominated the record with 63 sixes in just 31 innings but has been closely followed by Rohit who now boasts 50 sixes.

Rohit also completed 5,000 runs in international cricket as a captain and became the fifth Indian cricketer to achieve this remarkable feat.

5000-plus runs as India captain across formats