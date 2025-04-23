Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian cricketer to join elite T20 list Rohit Sharma completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. He reached the milestone in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Hyderabad:

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to hold the record. He has scored 4231 runs in T20Is, and the rest of the runs were scored in the IPL and the Champions League.

Notably, Rohit was under tremendous pressure leading to the IPL as he was struggling with form. He had a poor start to the cash-rich league as well but in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit returned to form, scoring an important half-century. Courtesy of his knock and Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century, Mumbai won the match by nine wickets.

