Rohit Sharma achieves world record, becomes first player to get to huge milestone in international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian captain Rohit Sharma smashed 52 off 37 and achieved a few records on the way in the T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer in history to smash 600 sixes in international cricket during his 52-run knock against Ireland in his side's opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. Rohit required three sixes to get to the historic milestone before the game and after a watchful start on a tricky surface at the Nassau County Stadium, the Indian captain got into his own and went after the Irish bowling attack.

Along with that world record, Rohit also achieve a few more as he became only the third batter in men's T20Is to score 4,000 runs in T20Is. That 52 also helped Rohit to get to 1,000-run mark in the T20 World Cup as he became the third batter in that list too, behind Mahela Jayawardene and Virat Kohli. This was Rohit's 10th 50-plus score in T20 World Cup, as he is now second on the list behind Kohli (14). Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle, with whom he was tied on with nine fifty-plus scores in the tournament.

Gayle is also behind Rohit on the six-hitting list with 553 sixes to his name across all the formats.

Most sixes in international cricket

600* - Rohit Sharma (India)

553 - Chris Gayle (West Indies)

476 - Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

398 - Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Most runs in T20 World Cup

1142 runs (26 innings) - Virat Kohli (India)

1016 runs (31 innings) - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

1015* runs (37 innings) - Rohit Sharma (India)

965 runs (31 innings) - Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Most runs in T20Is (men's)

4038 runs - Virat Kohli (110 innings)

4026 runs - Rohit Sharma (144 innings)

4023 runs - Babar Azam (112 innings)

As for the game, India beat Ireland comprehensively by 8 wickets, chasing down the target of 97 runs in 12.2 overs. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah contributed as the Indian bowling department was on the money on a wicket that was assisting the bowlers.