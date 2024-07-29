Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in Sri Lanka for ODI series, to take part in net session today

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

After the ongoing T20I series, India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to face each other in three ODIs as well starting from August 2. ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has reached Colombo from the United States for the series. Apart from him, the players only picked for the 50-over matches - Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana - have also reached Sri Lanka and will be taking part in the first net session in Colombo today.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Abhishek Nayar, one of the assistant coaches, has been asked to oversee the nets of the ODI-specific players in Colombo and left the T20I team on Monday (July 29) morning. The other members of the ODI squad who are also in the T20I squad will join the One-Day team post the third T20I which is set to take place on July 30 (Tuesday) in Pallekele.

All the matches of the ODI series will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on August 2, 4 and 7 respectively. Meanwhile, India have already won the T20I series with wins in the first two matches and will be eyeing a whitewash in the first series under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

Reportedly, former South Africa cricketer Morne Morkel is expected to join the coaching staff of the Indian team as a bowling coach. His first assignment at the said role is likely to be the home series against Bangladesh starting on September 19.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.