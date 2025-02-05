Rohit Sharma hints at Varun Chakravarthy’s inclusion in Champions Trophy squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma (left) and Varun Chakravarthy (right)

India captain Rohit Sharma hinted at a possible change in India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The 37-year-old noted that Varun Chakravarthy’s performance will be closely monitored in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and if deemed fit for the squad, the mystery spinner can be a last-minute inclusion.

Notably, Chakravarthy was phenomenal in the five-match T20I series against England, clinching 14 wickets and finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series. His performance caught the attention of the team management and the selectors and following which, the Chennai-born was added to the ODI squad, replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the series owing to a back injury.

Reflecting on the selection, Rohit noted that they are not focused on the Champions Trophy squad at the moment but will monitor Varun’s performance and will take a decision later on.

“Varun has clearly got something different about him, and we want to see what we can do. I understand it's a different format. Right now we are not thinking about the CT, but if he does well, then there is something to think about,” Rohit said in the press conference.

The 37-year-old also slammed journalists for questions regarding Hardik Pandya’s backup option and Mohammed Shami’s form. Notably, the all-rounder has a history of missing crucial matches due to injury while Shami has failed to live up to his potential since his return from the injury and that has put his spot for the marquee tournament under the scanner.

Rohit mentioned that one should be optimistic about Hardik’s fitness and reminded Shami’s contribution to India in ICC tournaments and asked the critics to not judge him based on a few games.

“Why are we thinking about the negatives? That he will get injured, this will happen, that will happen. In the minds of the selectors, there are things. I can’t say that here. We played the World Cup when they got injured. He got injured in the third or fourth match. After that, we played the whole tournament,” Rohit said about Pandya.

“He has not played cricket for a year and a half. Don’t be quick to judge players. The boy has been playing cricket for the last 10-12 years and performed for the team. He bowled so well in the (ODI) World Cup. If he doesn’t get the results in some domestic matches as expected, it doesn’t make him a bad bowler,” he mentioned about Shami.