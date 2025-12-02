Robin Smith, former England cricketer, dies aged 62; teammate breaks into tears Former England batter Robin Smith died at 62 in Perth. Teammate Kevan James confirmed the news. Smith, a standout from the 1980s–90s, had an illustrious career for England and Hampshire and had spoken openly about his post-retirement mental health struggles.

Perth:

Former England batter Robin Smith, one of the most recognisable figures in the country’s cricketing landscape through the late 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 62. His passing in Perth on Tuesday was confirmed by Kevan James, Smith’s former Hampshire colleague, during his programme on BBC Radio Solent, where he works as a sports presenter. James reflected on his former teammate’s career with deep emotion.

“It’s been horrible. It’s a sad day, but when you look at someone’s career… At the time, in the 80s and 90s, he was England’s best batter. He was a super player, particularly of fast bowling in an era where the West Indies had all these fast bowlers. He was one of the few England batters who stood up to them and basically gave as good as he got,” James said.

Smith represented England in 68 Tests between 1988 and 1996, during which he accumulated 4236 runs at an average of 43.67. His record included 28 half-centuries, nine hundreds, and a highest score of 175. He also featured in 71 ODIs, scoring 2419 runs at 39.01, adding 15 fifties and four centuries to his limited-overs resume.

At the domestic level, Smith spent his entire first-class career with Hampshire. His service to the county produced 26,155 red-ball runs across 426 matches and included 61 hundreds. His List A career stretched to 443 appearances, yielding 14,927 runs at 41.12, along with 27 centuries.

Smith previously spoke about his struggles

Beyond numbers and accolades, Smith had spoken candidly about the struggles that shadowed his life after retirement. In an interview last year, he recounted moments of severe personal crisis and battles with mental health.

“I had even planned how it would all end. Check into a hotel, take a cocktail of drinks and pills, have a smoke, and leap off the balcony,” he had said to Indian Express.

He also described the challenges that resurfaced while he cared for his ailing father, including a return to alcohol and periods of profound isolation.

“I was too idle, and went drinking again. You would think here I am, having written a book about all that, opened my soul to the world, and would be more intelligent about the dangers. But that’s how it goes. What can I tell you; it’s a bloody spiral but deep inside you know you can’t blame anyone but you. But I was gripped again,” he had added.