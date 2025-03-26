Riyan Parag opens up on Rajasthan Royals captaincy role in IPL 2025 match ahead of KKR clash Rajasthan Royals appointed Riyan Parag as captain for the first three matches of IPL 2025, as Sanju Samson is not completely fit. The new leader opened up on his captaincy role ahead of the next match against KKR.

Ahead of the new season, regular captain Sanju Samson clarified that he is not completely fit and will play the first three games as an Impact sub. Interestingly, Riyan Parag was appointed as the captain in Samson’s absence, despite having many senior cricketers in the mix. Meanwhile, the 2008 champions suffered a 44-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game and will now host Kolkata Knight Riders at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Ahead of playing against the defending champions, Parag opened up on the captaincy role, stating that Samson and head coach Rahul Dravid have helped him a lot to adjust. He added that the presence of seniors didn’t complicate the matter and noted the importance of having a proper line of communication.

“Not at all. I think everyone here is a professional. Everyone knows what to do when there is a new leader. Sanju (Samson) Bhai has been really helpful, and Rahul Dravid has also been a great support. So I have not really faced any trouble assembling the team or get someone in the same line of communication,” Parag said in the pre-match press conference.

Speaking about RR’s defeat to Hyderabad in their opening game of the season, Parag highlighted that the bowlers won’t concede 280 in each match and there will be a time when the batters will get the job done. He was impressed by the middle order batters, who looked in excellent touch.

“I feel the middle order is always the backbone of any batting order. For them to step up like they did, for them to bat like they did, regardless of the end result, I think that's a big plus because we are not going to give 280 every game of the season. There are going to be 180, 140, 150 games and that's where we'll need them the most," Parag added.