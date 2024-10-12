Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant stuns fans with bombshell post ahead of IPL mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant.

The captain and star wicketkeeper-batter of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant has stunned his fans with an unexpected post ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction.

Pant took to X, formerly Twitter to add to the hype of the mega auction.

"If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??" Pant posted on X.

Notably, Delhi Capitals would want to retain the southpaw as he is the core of their team. Pant has not played for any team other than Delhi Capitals since the start of his IPL career and there is no apparent reason why the franchise would let him go.

Pant has amazing numbers in the cash-rich league. The 27-year-old has represented Delhi Capitals in 111 IPL matches and aggregated 3284 runs. He has scored one century and 18 half-centuries in the tournament so far at a strike rate of 148.93.

Delhi paid Rishabh Rs 16 crore last season and he was their most expensive player. Pant displayed brilliant form in the previous IPL season. He accumulated 446 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.40, including three fifties.

He was fairly consistent too as his runs came at an average of 40.55. Delhi finished the season in the sixth position on the points table with seven wins and as many losses in 14 games.

The franchise is also likely to make some additions to its coaching set-up after ending ties with Ricky Ponting. Ponting had come on board in 2018 when the franchise was known as Delhi Daredevils.

Delhi and Ponting parted ways ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, ending a seven-year-long association with each other. Delhi qualified for the playoffs thrice (2019, 2020 and 2021) under Ponting as head coach. However, an underwhelming performance in the 2024 season urged the franchise to take the call.