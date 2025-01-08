Rishabh Pant, Scott Boland enter top 10 in latest ICC Test rankings update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant and Scott Boland

Rishabh Pant of India is back in the top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters after losing his place in the last couple of weeks. He played the scintillating knock of 61 runs off 33 balls in the second innings of the Sydney Test apart from 40 in the first innings to jump three spots. He is in ninth position in the rankings with 739 rating points to show for his efforts.

The player of the match of the Sydney Test, Scott Boland has jumped a staggering 29 places after picking 10 wickets including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. He is the newest entrant in the top 10 and is in ninth spot, on level terms with India's Ravindra Jadeja in the latest rankings for Test bowlers with 745 rating points to his name.

Among other bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah continues to scale greater heights with career-best ratings after the Sydney Test as well. He is on top of the rankings with 908 rating points while Pat Cummins has jumped a spot to second place with Kagiso Rabada in third position. Josh Hazlewood, after missing the last two Tests against India, has dropped two places to fourth.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jansen has jumped to the second spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings with 294 rating points, his best in his career. Jadeja continues to be on top of the pile in this aspect in the rankings. In another update, South Africa's Test skipper Temba Bavuma has climbed three places to sixth after his brilliant century against Pakistan in Cape Town.

ICC Test rankings for batters

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Joe Root 895 2 Harry Brook 876 3 Kane Williamson 867 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal 847 5 Travis Head 772 6 Temba Bavuma 769 7 Kamindu Mendis 759 8 Steve Smith 746 9 Rishabh Pant 739 10 Daryl Mitchell 725

ICC Test rankings for bowlers