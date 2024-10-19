Saturday, October 19, 2024
     
  5. Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni, Brendon McCullum in unwanted list after getting dismissed on 99

Rishabh Pant missed out on a deserving century in the India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru. The wicketkeeper batter was dismissed on 99 by William ORourke. Meanwhile, Pant has joined a few stars on an unwanted list.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2024 16:16 IST
Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni.
Image Source : AP, GETTY Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni.

Indian star batter Rishabh Pant missed out on a well-deserving century in the India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru. The wicketkeeper star was dismissed on 99 as William ORourke got the better of him one short of a century. With the new ball doing some movement, Pant played on a delivery that swung into the left-hander, taking his inside edge and shattering onto the stumps. 

Meanwhile, Pant has joined a few star wicketkeepers in an unwanted list. He has become only the fourth wicketkeeper in Test history to be dismissed on 99. He joins the list featuring, MS Dhoni, Brendon McCullum and Jonny Bairstow.

Wicketkeepers to be dismissed on 99 in Tests:

Brendon McCullum (NZ) vs SL, Napier, 2005

MS Dhoni (IND) vs ENG, Nagpur, 2012

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) vs SA, Old Trafford, 2017

Rishabh Pant (IND) vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024

More to follow...

